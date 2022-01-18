Anushka Sharma's post-workout glow in 'sweaty selfie' is unmissable

Anushka Sharma, along with her daughter Vamika, is currently accompanying his husband-cricketer Virat Kohli on India's cricket tour to South Africa. The actress is quite active on social media as she keeps sharing pictures and videos from her personal life on her Instagram account.

On Monday, Anushka took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie after her gym session and her post-workout glow is unmissable in the picture. She is seen wearing a casual white t-shirt in the picture, to which she added a gif 'Sweaty Selfie'.

Check out the picture here:





Meanwhile, Anushka recently announced her comeback to the Hindi film industry as she was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan