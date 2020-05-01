Anushka Sharma's birthday wish is for coronavirus suffering to end

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia reacts on Adipurush kiss controversy, KRK accuses Akshay Kumar, says he gave 'supari' to kill him & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 9

DNA | School allegedly forcing girls including Hindus to wear hijab in MP

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says Kyiv needs honesty in ties with NATO

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeBollywood

business

Anushka Sharma's birthday wish is for coronavirus suffering to end

Anushka Sharma turned 32-year-old today

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 01, 2020, 08:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Sharma celebrated her first birthday under the coronavirus lockdown, and all she wishes for now is the suffering to end. The 'Phillauri' actress took to Instagram and shared a poem in which she made clear that she wishes the suffering ends today.

Anushka started her poem writing, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries."

She added, "I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act They play on the same life stage Making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends."

Here's her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

For the uninitiated the COVID-19 lockdown has extended for another two weeks. It is the third time that the lockdown has been extended since March as a precautionary measure. Apart from coronavirus, Bollywood has also suffered two major losses recently since actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29 and April 30 respectively.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

Helicopter goes missing near Mount Everest, 6 including 5 foreign nationals onboard

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE