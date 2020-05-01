Anushka Sharma's birthday wish is for coronavirus suffering to end

Anushka Sharma turned 32-year-old today

Anushka Sharma celebrated her first birthday under the coronavirus lockdown, and all she wishes for now is the suffering to end. The 'Phillauri' actress took to Instagram and shared a poem in which she made clear that she wishes the suffering ends today.

Anushka started her poem writing, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries."

She added, "I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends. Suffering is the second act They play on the same life stage Making you tumble, slip and fall. But after that comes your rise, And rise you will and be so wise. I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends."

Here's her post:

For the uninitiated the COVID-19 lockdown has extended for another two weeks. It is the third time that the lockdown has been extended since March as a precautionary measure. Apart from coronavirus, Bollywood has also suffered two major losses recently since actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 29 and April 30 respectively.