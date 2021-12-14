Anushka Sharma, Rohit Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar to attend Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s reception: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines ever since their wedding details surfaced. After tying know on December 9, they have been sharing pictures and happiness with their fans. However, their fans want to know details about their reception.

After the Royal Wedding in Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky are preparing for their grand Mumbai reception. The reception will be attended by their family and friends from the industry. According to Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan will be invited to the event.

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram and posted a picture with Katrina Kaif with a lovely message. Dropping the picture, the ‘Uri’ actor wrote, “To love, honour and cherish.” In no time, their fans and well-wishers started commenting on the post.

Meanwhile, Katrina also shared some pictures with the same caption. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal commented, “God bless both of you always. Looking stunning both of you.” Other celebrities dropped hearts under the post.

The wedding pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making fans go crazy. The couple tied the knot in a lavish and private ceremony on December 9 in Six Senses Fort Barwara. Post reception, the couple will get busy with work, but one needs to admit that Vicky and Katrina have made the year 2021 special with their dreamy wedding. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become everyone's favourite since the day they got married.