Anushka Sharma reveals one quality of daughter Vamika similar to her, says THIS

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Anushka said that she and her daughter had one thing in common. She went on to say that both of them are 'extremely determined,' and she gave further specifics about it. She also explained what it means to be a good mom.

She said, “I find her extremely determined. I feel that if she wants to do something then she’s going to do it, and I can tell that it’s going to serve some purpose for her in life. It’s nice to see that because I think I was like that too.”

She added, “My role is to guide and support her, to be her sounding board without micromanaging or being too controlling. I think an important thing to imbibe in your child is to be loving and compassionate towards everybody.”

The actress, who was most recently seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, says she needed to take some time off to figure out what she wanted to do professionally and what kinds of films she wanted to be a part of.

“The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent,” says Anushka.

She goes on to say that women are pressured to look a specific way before they become moms before they get pregnant, and certainly after they have a baby.