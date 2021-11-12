Anushka Sharma reveals how 'cheerleader' Virat Kohli helped her through 'awful' first trimester

In a rare interview, Anushka Sharma has revealed how grateful she was to be able to spend time with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli when she was pregnant with their daughter Vamika. Anushka revealed her pregnancy to the world in August 2020 and gave birth to Virat and her daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021.

In a new interview with Grazia, Anushka opened up about the initial months of pregnancy and said that they were 'awful'. Anushka further expressed her gratitude as Virat was around her at the time because he was not playing any cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anushka said, "One of the things this experience has taught me is to always look at the positives. It allowed Virat and I to spend a lot of time together because he wasn’t playing any matches at the time. Had he been travelling, I wouldn’t have been able to accompany him in my condition. My first trimester was awful, so it was nice to have him by my side, to handhold and be my cheerleader."

In the interview, Anushka also expressed her desire to have a baby shower. She joked that she was even ready to host one for herself. However, due to the pandemic, Anushka's baby shower was a low-key affair with her immediate family in attendance.

Meanwhile, Anushka had grabbed headlines last week when she posted a romantic message on hubby Virat's birthday. A part of her message read, "I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful."