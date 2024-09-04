Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big setback to Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency as HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate, film won't release till...

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

'People of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of...': Rahul Gandhi presses for statehood ahead of Assembly polls in J-K

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

This superhit was offered to Bobby Deol, lead actress had director replace him with boyfriend; film earned...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

The Rings of power director Charlotte Brändström takes a dig at 'dark' fantasy shows: 'I can’t see anything' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence

Anushka Sharma landed back in Mumbai on Wednesday after a several week-long vacation in the UK with husband Virat Kohli and their kids

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence
Anushka Sharma at the Mumbai airport (Images: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made a striking return to Mumbai from London on Tuesday morning, captivating fans and media alike with her sophisticated all-black ensemble. Arriving at Mumbai airport, Anushka turned heads with her elegant, no-makeup look and commanding presence.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer. Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance. Anushka navigated through a throng of photographers and well-wishers.

Anushka was seen briskly walking towards her awaiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves. She even responded with a cheerful "thik hai" when a photographer said, "ma'am shaam ko milte hain." Anushka Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport.

The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, recently welcomed their second child, Akaay, earlier this year in February, following their first daughter, Vamika. The family has been in the UK for the past several months amid growing rumours that they plan to settle in London after Virat retires from professional cricket full time in the near future. Neither has confirmed or denied the rumour so far.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

With inputs from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

India's highest-paid lyricist ever, only man to charge more than Javed Akhtar, Gulzar; alcohol took his life at just 43

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

Aadar Jain is engaged to girlfriend Alekha Advani, shares photos of beachside proposal: 'My first crush, my best friend'

SHOCKING! Husband drugged wife, invited 72 men to rape her close to 100 times for 10 years

SHOCKING! Husband drugged wife, invited 72 men to rape her close to 100 times for 10 years

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Moscow's Delicate Dance: Balancing Israeli Security and Syrian Sovereignty in the Golan

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

Meet actress whose debut film earned Rs 100 crores, then gave many flop films, got married, quit acting forever due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement