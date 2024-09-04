Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai amid rumours of moving to London; fans note Virat Kohli, Vamika, Akaay's absence

Anushka Sharma landed back in Mumbai on Wednesday after a several week-long vacation in the UK with husband Virat Kohli and their kids

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made a striking return to Mumbai from London on Tuesday morning, captivating fans and media alike with her sophisticated all-black ensemble. Arriving at Mumbai airport, Anushka turned heads with her elegant, no-makeup look and commanding presence.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer. Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses, adding a touch of sophistication to her appearance. Anushka navigated through a throng of photographers and well-wishers.

Anushka was seen briskly walking towards her awaiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves. She even responded with a cheerful "thik hai" when a photographer said, "ma'am shaam ko milte hain." Anushka Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not spotted with her at the airport.

The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, recently welcomed their second child, Akaay, earlier this year in February, following their first daughter, Vamika. The family has been in the UK for the past several months amid growing rumours that they plan to settle in London after Virat retires from professional cricket full time in the near future. Neither has confirmed or denied the rumour so far.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

With inputs from ANI

