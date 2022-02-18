Anushka Sharma remembers when she 'could drink two cups hot coffee in peace'- See pic

The best thing about pictures is that they capture the moment forever. With the moment, a photograph also carries numerously memorable moments that will make you feel nostalgic. Actress Anushka Sharma also shared an old picture, where a cute Sharma is enjoying two cups of coffee while browsing through her phone.

Anushka shared the picture with the caption, "#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow."

Watch the moment here

As the 'Badmaash Company' actress posted the picture, several of her fans went emotional, poured out love before her. One of the users said, "Agr cute hona crime hota to aap jail me hote." While another user added, "You are the best.you are looking so peaceful." Another follower titled Sharma as "Cutieeee Mumma."

Anushka who was last seen in 'Zero' has announced her next to be inspired by the life and times of the most decorated woman fast bowler of India, Jhulan Goswami, and it has been titled 'Chakda Xpress'. Now, sources reveal that she has already started prepping for the part.

"If you closely follow Anushka's social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively,” informs a trade source.

Anushka doing a film on women's cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas makes things all the more exciting!" informs the source.