Anushka Sharma receives stunning gift from Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna, drops photo on Instagram

Anushka Sharma revealed she received a gift from her sister-in-law, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, on her Instagram Stories on Thursday morning. Virat Kohli's sister sent her a set of traditional green and white earrings, which the actor revealed on Instagram.

“There are beautiful Bhawna Kohli Dhingra,” Anushka Sharma wrote. She gave a shout out to Bhawna's business ‘Abane House of Artistry’.

On a few instances, Bhawna and Anushka have been photographed together. Bhawna has uploaded photos of the two of them having dinners together and spending time.

Bhawna made headlines earlier this year when she remarked about Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika. In June, Bhawna had an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and was asked, “Have you met Vamika? Whom she looks like more? Anushka or Virat?”

Bhawna had said, “Yes we have and she’s an angel.” She subsequently released a statement, imploring fans to respect Virat and Anushka's privacy when it came to the baby.

“Guys Virat and Anushka have already requested media to refrain from taking Vamika’s pics. Please do not encourage or entertain any news that suggests that I have revealed how she looks. I totally respect their decision and would not do so myself,” she said.

Since 2018, Anushka hasn't announced any acting projects. The actor was most recently seen in Zero, a film that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has taken a break from her acting project in order to spend time with Virat. Anushka claimed in a 2019 interview with Filmfare that she was ‘feeling too worked up’ and had decided to take a sabbatical.