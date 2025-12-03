Anushka Sharma reacts to Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI century in losing cause against South Africa, see viral post

Virat Kohli, in a beautiful and romantic gesture, was also seen instantly pulling out his chain and kissing his wedding ring.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli scored his second century in the second match of the ongoing ODI series against South Africa on December 3. It was his 53rd One Day International hundred and 84th century in international cricket. Just like his fans and all Indians, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma was thrilled and elated over his fantastic achievement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sharma shared a photo of Virat's on-field celebration at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur after hitting the century. In the picture, the ace cricketer was seen in a blue jersey and lifting his bat in one hand and helmet in the other. Along with the photo, the Bombay Velvet actress also added a red heart emoji.

Kohli, in a beautiful yet romantic gesture, was also seen instantly pulling out his chain and kissing his wedding ring. Fans shared photos of Virat's sweet gesture on their social media accounts and wrote, "Virat completes his century, kisses his locket with Anushka's ring in it, and looks up at the sky seeking his father’s blessings – a moment beyond cricket."

Apart from Virat, Ruturaj Gaikwad also scored his maiden ODI century in the match and their tons took India to a solid total of 358/5 in their 50 overs. However, South Africa chased down the target with four balls to spare as they made 362/6 with the help of Aiden Markram's century and Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis's fifties.





The third and the final match in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, December 6, will be the series decider as India had won the first match at Ranchi on last Sunday by 17 runs. Virat Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match in the series opener after he had scored his 52nd ton and took India to 349/8. South Africa were bowled out for 332 in the 50th over of their innings.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat, who will celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary on the 11th of December, have, according to reports, moved base to London. The couple got married in December 2017 in a lavish wedding in Italy. I The couple welcomed their daughter named Vamika in 2021 and their second child, a son named Akaay, in February 2024.

