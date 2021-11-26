Anushka Sharma has an epic reaction to Priyanka Chopra roasting her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra had grabbed headlines when she dropped the surname 'Jonas' from her social media on Monday, November 22nd. This move sparked the divorce rumours between the Desi Girl and the American singer-actor. On the very next day, Priyanka put all these rumours to rest by sharing a clip from the 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' on her social media accounts in which the actress is seen taking digs at her husband.

Anushka Sharma has heaped praises on Priyanka by resharing the video on her Instagram stories. The 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor wrote "How good are you in this @priyankachopra!! (two hearts emoji)." Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have appeared together in Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do'.





Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had also reshared the video clip dropped by Priyanka Chopra. And though she hadn't captioned it, Samantha added an 'amazing!' sticker to the story. The 'Family Man 2' actor has been in the news since she announced divorce from South superstar Naga Chaitanya. Ironically, Samantha's separation rumours had sparked off after she had dropped her last name from her social media handles.

As for the clip originally shared by Priyanka, the minute-long teaser video of the roast session commenced with the 'Fashion' actor introducing herself by saying "Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember."

Talking about the rich culture in her home country India, Priyanka took a dig at the Jonas brothers saying "I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn`t make it over there."

"Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there's many '90s pop culture references that he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like," she added at the end of the video.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' social media PDA is proof that everything is fine in their marriage life. On Nick's workout video that was shared hours after their separation rumours began, Priyanka had dropped a mushy comment that read, "Damn! I just died in your arms….". The lovey-dovey couple had married each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.