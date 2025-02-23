India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

Virat Kohli smashed his 51st One Day International century to guide India to a dominant six-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma also celebrated his match-winning knock.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared the photo of Virat winking towards the camera and showing his thumbs up sign after India's victory. Anusha shared two folded-hands emojis and a red heart emoji, showing her love and support towards her husband.





Talking about the match, chasing a target of 242, the Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably crossed the line, with Shreyas Iyer contributing a solid half-century and Shubman Gill adding 46 runs. In the first innings, India restricted Pakistan to 241 all out with Kuldeep Yadav picking three wickets.

India has now won its first two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and will play its third match against New Zealand on next Sunday, March 2. Pakistan has lost its first two games against New Zealand and India and will be out of the tournament if New Zealand defeats Bangladesh tomorrow on Monday, February 24, in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic will see her comeback to the films after more than six years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.