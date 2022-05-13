Anushka Sharma practices in soaring heat for Chakda Xpress, actress feels 'not hot at all'

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is not leaving any stone unturned for her upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress. The actress shared a boomerang that gives a glimpse of her intense cricket training under the sun on her Instagram. The actress showcased her dedication by tackling the heatwave and said, "Not at all hot."

Check out Anushka Sharma's prep

Anushka even shared a reel where she summarised her intense training schedule. In the video, Anushka placed a delivery, and she also showcased her catching abilities. Anushka posted the video with the caption that says, "That's how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaExpress #GoSweatGo."

Here's Sharma giving another glimpse of her hardcore training

Recently, Virat Kohli, who has had an unsuccessful IPL 2022 season so far, appeared for a fun interview. A clip from the interview was shared on the official social media handle of his IPL team, RCB where Virat can be seen taking a joke about his bad form very sportingly. The star cricketer is seen answering all questions about his form in good spirit and laughing at the 'two ducks' he scored this season.

Now, Anushka Sharma, who has often been trolled for Virat Kohli's poor performance on the field, shared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote alongside cheering her husband and hailing how humble he is, "If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century."

Anushka's upcoming film Chakda Xpress will be her comeback film after daughter Vamika's birth. She was last seen in 2018's rom-com Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of India's most decorated women cricketer Jhulan. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.