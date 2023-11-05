Headlines

Apne birthday...: Anushka Sharma posts special note for Virat Kohli as he equals Tendulkar's world record at World Cup

Anushka Sharma hails Virat Kohli as he equals Sachin Tendulkar's world record with his 49th ODI century in India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Virat Kohli did the unthinkable on his 35th birthday as he equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of the highest number of ODI hundreds with his 49th ODI century in the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. His wife, actress Anushka Sharma celebrated the moment and penned a special note for the cricketer. 

On Sunday, as Virat Kohli hit his 49th century, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Virat Kohli from the match, the actress wrote, “Aapne hi birthday pe khudh ko present (gifting yourself a present on your birthday),” and added a red heart. 

Anushka Sharma also penned a heartfelt note recalling one of Virat Kohli’s records on his 35th birthday. Sharing a carousel of pictures, the actress wrote, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love you through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so.”

In today’s thrilling India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match, India won the toss and chose to bat first. With Virat Kohli’s 49th ODI century, the cricketer has equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record and his ton has taken India to a big total of 326 in the World Cup 2023 match against South Africa. All eyes are now on India's win. 6

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is all set to feature in a biographical sports drama film titled Chakda 'Xpress. Written by Abhishek Banerjee directed by Prosit Roy and produced by Karnesh Sharma under the banner of Clean Slate Film, the film also stars Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, Mahesh Thakur in lead roles and is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

