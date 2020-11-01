Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit share special birthday wishes for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 46-year-old today

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:28 PM IST

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday, and to make her birthday more special, her fans and colleagues have penned their best wishes for her on social media.

Anushka Sharma, who shared screen space with Aishwarya in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' took to Instagram Story and posted a beautiful picture of the latter.

"Happy Birthday Aish. May you keep spreading your radiance all around," she wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a picture of herself with Aishwarya and her daughter, Aaradhya, and extended birthday greetings to her.

"Happiest birthday to you Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. May you always be blessed abundantly, my dear," Shilpa wrote on her Instagram Story.

Aishwarya`s 'Devdas' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled working with her in the hit film.

"Happiest birthday greetings to you Aishwarya. Working alongside you for `Devdas` seems like yesterday. Wishing you a great year ahead," Madhuri added.

Singer Shilpa Rao, too, wished Aishwarya on social media .

"Happy birthday #AishwaryaRai. Wish you health and happiness. #Bulleya lights up brighter the moment you come on the screen," she tweeted.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh described Aishwarya as one of the nicest human beings.

"A very Happy Birthday to one of the nicest and graceful human being#AishwaryaRaiBachchan! Here`s wishing you an abundance of success and happiness. Hope you, @juniorbachchan and Aradhya are doing well. My best wishes always," he tweeted.

Aishwarya made her Bollywood debut with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in 1997, and since then she has been entertaining audience with her performances. 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Taal', 'Devdas' and 'Jodhaa Akbar' are some of her remarkable movies.

She was last seen in 2018 film 'Fanney Khan', starring Anil Kapoor and RajKummar Rao.

