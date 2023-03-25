Anushka Sharma looks stunning in thigh-high slit black dress, fans call her 'God's perfect creation'

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma set the internet on fire on Saturday morning when she dropped her stunning pictures in a thigh-high slit black dress, in which the actress looked glamorous. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wore this dress to the style awards event on Friday night in Mumbai.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped several fire emojis and Vaani Kapoor wrote "Stunning" with a red heart emoji. Fans too flooded the comments section praising the actress for her sartorial choice. One of her fans called her "God's perfect creation", while another commented, "East or West Anushka Sharma is the Best". Several of Virat Kohli's fans also jumped in calling her "Anushka Bhabhi" and "Queen of Kohli".

Anushka and Virat had set Instagram on fire on Thursday night too when the husband-wife duo attended the Indian Sports Honours 2023, which celebrated the finest sporting performances from the nation last year. The actress was seen in an off-shoulder purple dress, whereas the cricketer looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018. She is all set to make her comeback after five years with Chakda Xpress, the biopic of the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports drama is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma began in 2013.

She stepped down from the production house to focus on her acting in March last year. The biopic, which took 65 days and was filmed across seven schedules in six cities, will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023. The release date hasn't been announced yet.



