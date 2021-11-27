Anushka Sharma looks fiery HOT in red dress, check out Virat Kohli's reaction

Anushka Sharma has once again raised the temperature on the internet with her latest picture. After sharing her sun-kissed pictures on Friday, Anushka took to her Instagram account on Saturday for an Amazon Prime Video promotional post. Dressed in a red bodycon dress, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor looks scintillating hot in the photo. She is seen holding Robert Jordan's book 'The Wheel of Time' in the post which she captioned as "#TheWheelOfTime is turning and I can’t wait for you guys to see this amazing collab with @primevideoIN".





Hundreds of fans applauded her looks in the photo with comments such as "Stunning", "So gorgeous beauty", and "You look so beautiful". But, it was Indian skipper and her husband Virat Kohli's priceless reaction that grabbed eyeballs. Virat dropped several fire emojis below her photo to assert that the 'Sultan' actor indeed looked fiercely hot in her red dress.









On Friday itself, Anushka had treated her fans with a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram handle. Dressed in a black shirt with statement sleeves, Anushka had flashed her million-dollar smile in the photos clicked against the backdrop of the shining sun. Taking to the comments section, Virat had dropped three red-heart emojis to express how much he loves his wife and likes the candid photos.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.