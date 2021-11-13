Anushka Sharma looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest photoshoot, shares sizzling pics

Anushka Sharma doesn't waste any time in making internet users swoon over her beauty. The actress looks stunning in whatever she wears, from sarees to short dresses and more.

Anushka recently shared a bunch of photographs from her current photoshoot with Grazia on Instagram. Along with the shoot, she also had a conversation with them, discussing her professional life, pregnancy, and other things.

In some photos, Anushka can be seen wearing a lovely black dress, while in others, she can be seen wearing a green jacket.

Take a look at the pics here-

These silhouette effect photos are causing quite a stir on the internet.

The actress, who was most recently seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, says she needed to take some time off to figure out what she wanted to do professionally and what kinds of films she wanted to be a part of.

“The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent,” says Anushka.

She goes on to say that women are pressured to look a specific way before they become moms before they get pregnant, and certainly after they have a baby.

In the same interview, Anushka opened up about the initial months of pregnancy and said that they were 'awful'. Anushka further expressed her gratitude as Virat was around her at the time because he was not playing any cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.