Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once again gave fans major couple goals. The two were seen sharing a cheerful moment at Lucknow airport, just a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's big win in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

A day after cheering for Virat Kohli during RCB’s important win against LSG at the Ekana Stadium, Anushka Sharma was seen at the Lucknow airport with him. The couple was seen at Lucknow airport, smiling and laughing as they walked together. Many clips of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been making the rounds online.

In the videos, Anushka kept it casual in a blue shirt and jeans, while Virat looked classic in a white shirt and brown pants. They walked together, briefly spoke to airport security, and then left with their team. The highlight was Virat bursting into laughter, with Anushka joining him, an adorable moment that quickly went viral online.

In a heartwarming moment that is going viral on social media, one of the most favourite couples of the tinsel town, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, exchanged flying kisses after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2025 match held at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

Anushka, who was present in the stands to cheer on her husband and RCB, was seen showing her full support as the team edged closer to a crucial playoff spot. Following the win, Kohli, walking alongside his teammates, stopped in his tracks upon spotting Anushka in the crowd.

With a smile, he blew flying kisses toward her, which she promptly returned. The cute exchange between the couple quickly became a fan favourite and has been making waves on social media. The victory of RCB over LSG was a significant one for Royal Challengers Bangalore, keeping them firmly in contention for the playoffs.

With this win, RCB is now set to face off in Qualifier 1, continuing their strong run in the ongoing tournament. Anushka Sharma has been a frequent presence at the ongoing IPL 2025 matches, showing her unwavering support for her husband.



