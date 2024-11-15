Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's fun banter in old video goes viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma share a great chemistry on and off-screen. They both often give best friend goals off-screen whenever they get together. A video of their fun banter during promotions is going viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have starred in several films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet. During the promotion of one of their films, they were seen indulging in a fun bunter. In the viral video, Ranbir was seen reciting a shayari. He said, "Door se dekha toh baarish ho rahi this, paas gaya toh bheeg gaya (It was raining when I saw from a distance, when I went near, I got drenched)." This left the interviewer and Anushka in splits. He then said, "Door se dekha toh sher tha, pass gaya hi nahi (When I saw from a distance, it was a lion, so I didn't go near)."

After this, Anushka Sharma raised her hand towards Ranbir Kapoor for a high-five, but he ditched it pranking the actress which left her annoyed and she was seen making weird faces. Netizens had hilarious reaction to the viral video. One of the users wrote, "That was cute." Another wrote, "Anushka kitni cutu hai." Another comment read, "Aur vo sher king Kohli tha."

Ranbir Kapoor once called Anushka Sharma his closest friend and said, "We are really very close friends and often annoy each other a lot and keep fighting while we are on the set. We share a very good creative energy.” Anushka, back in 2016, explained why she shares a close bond with Ranbir. She said, “When two people spend their sad time together, they come closer.”

Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting lineup of movies planned ahead including Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, Animal Park with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, is away from films for a while now and fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.