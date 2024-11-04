BOLLYWOOD
A video of Anushka Sharma went viral in which she confronts a boy who misbehaved with a woman during her live interview
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is known for sharing her opinions and thoughts openly, which her fans love about her. She is always candid in her interviews and speaks from the heart.
Recently, a video of her went viral in which she confronts a boy who misbehaved with a woman during her live interview. Anushka stands up for the woman and does not hold back in addressing the inappropriate behavior in front of media.
Watch:
In the clip, she can be heard saying 'paagal hai, kya kar raha hai? Peevhel chalo'" Then she asks, "who is this guy? He is misbehaving." The video is doing rounds on social media, one of the social media users commented, "Anushka Sharma has always been so unapologetically her." The second one said, "Every girl should raise their voice." The third one commented, "For the people who call her Jaya Bachchan..It's OK to be a Jaya Bachchan when needed."
The fourth person wrote, "She is being brave. Everyone should be like that." The fifth one commented, "Not every girl can stand up to men who touch us inappropriately, sometimes u try to speak but because of fear you can't so women like this speaking up for other girls is a big big deal!!!!!" Another one commented, "It’s very important to stand up for wrong things even if the victim is unable to voice it, others must instantly support and stand up."
On the personal front, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been maintaining a low profile since the arrival of their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Reports suggest that they have relocated to London, United Kingdom, where their son Akaay was born last year.
US Presidential Election 2024: Harris vs Trump goes down to the wire, say polls
AP TET 2024 exam result to be declared today on aptet.apcfss.in, when and how to check
Shampoo, tea, biscuits, oil to get costlier soon? FMCG firms caution price hike as...
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 8 hour journey in 180 minutes, construction of 12 river bridges complete between...
Swiggy fined Rs 35000 for duping Hyderabad customer by doing THIS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella takes huge salary cut: Is there a 'China angle' behind it? Here's what we know so far
Anushka Sharma LASHES OUT at boy who misbehaved with woman during her live interview, watch viral video
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at 21, is Vikas Divyakirti's...
Delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi-NCR further deteriorates, AQI hits 'severe' level
NHAI Recruitment 2024: Various posts on offer with salary up to Rs 29 lakh, check eligibility, last date to apply
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about 'adjustments' in relationship with Abhishek Bachchan: 'There's is a lot of...'
Indian mission condemns attack on Hindu devotees at Canada temple by ‘anti-India’ elements
'Upar se leke neeche tak...': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh get into ugly spat
Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, Netflix subscription for just Rs...
Longest Vande Bharat Express route: Travel from Delhi to Patna in just 11.5 hours; check timings and fare
Schools shut in THIS city as pollution hits record level, AQI exceeds 1000, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, it is...
Man grows 500 kg pumpkin, uses it as boat to sail 70 km, SEE PIC
Devotees at Banke Bihari Temple drink AC water believing it to be 'Charan Amrit'; WATCH viral video
Bank Holidays in November: Banks to remain closed for four days in THESE states, full list here
BIG move by Gautam Adani, his company to stop supplying power to Bangladesh if all payments not cleared by...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan's mother struggles to get tickets, hilarious video goes viral
Mumbai Police arrest Maharashtra woman for hoax death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Rupali Ganguly is controlling, pyschotic, screams death...': Anupamaa actress' step-daughter makes SHOCKING accusations
Kriti Sanon avoids posing with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
This is world's most expensive house, twice price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is located in...
Meet man worked as barber, now owns more than 400 cars, including Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce Ghost, he is...
SC to hear today Delhi govt's plea against vesting LG with power to appoint...
Meet woman who began her career with CRPF, later cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, currently posted in...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to skip first Test against Australia? India captain gives BIG update
Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to ‘Taareefan’ song earns praise from netizens, watch
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other senior players be dropped from the team? Report makes huge claim
Watch: Elderly couple's heartwarming dance at Mohit Chauhan's Patna concert goes viral
Ghaziabad courtroom incident: Delhi, UP Bar Councils call for strike today against police assault on lawyers
This is India’s most expensive wedding card, made from real gold and silver, it costs Rs…
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office battle day 3: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan films cross Rs 100 crore but...
Amaran box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer becomes highest-grossing film in his career, earns Rs...
Viral video: Men’s mid-air stunt, twerk on Mumbai local train leaves netizens in splits, watch
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai calls Salman Khan 'sexiest, most gorgeous man' in viral video
Kartik Aaryan reveals details about his new 'girlfriend': 'Her name is...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality worsens in capital, AQI worst in India at...
Upcoming IPOs: Swiggy among four companies to launch their IPOs in 1st week of November to raise Rs...
Singham Again movie review: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh's high octane actioner
Pune: 35-year-old man killed by speeding car while bursting firecrackers on Diwali, video surfaces
‘Karma hit back’: Pakistani fans react after India suffers first-ever home whitewash against New Zealand
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, ruined director's career, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore
Shah Rukh Khan makes BIG revelation on his birthday, says he has quit...
'Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi or...' Indian couple plans to name newborn baby over K-drama series, post goes viral
‘Against the principles of…’: Vijay-led TVK passes resolution against One Nation One Election
Watch: Two Delhi traffic police personnel dragged for 20 metres, case filed
Delhi-NCR pollution: Targeted measures enforced under GRAP for 16 days from...
Amid affair rumous with Nimrat Kaur, Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan; deletes post later: 'Men are accused of...'
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Key milestone achieved with completion of 9 river bridges between…
Viral video: Man casually lies on Delhi metro floor, leaves netizens divided
Decomposed body of Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru apartment, suicide suspected
'No justification for..' J-K CM Omar Abdullah reacts to Srinagar terrorist attack
Who is Sunil Lulla, on whom Sebi imposed Rs 5000000 fine for violating market norms?
Concerns mount as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma struggle with poor form, report reveals troubling statistics
Shah Rukh Khan asks Priyanka Chopra to marry him in viral video; netizens say 'how insulted Gauri...'
'How sure are we he hit it?': AB de Villiers fumes at Rishabh Pant's controversial dismissal in Mumbai Test
Meet woman, wife of CEO who leads Rs 1.92 lakh crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life, she is...
This bank's UPI services will NOT work for two days in November due to...; check details
Arjun Kapoor's Ravana overpowers Ajay Devgn's Rama in Rohit Shetty's Ramayana-inspired Singham Again
'As a batter and captain...': Rohit Sharma's strong reaction after series whitewash against New Zealand
Shah Rukh Khan spotted wearing one of the most expensive watches in the world, it costs Rs...
Delhi Pollution: National capital's PM 2.5 Levels 13% higher than previous Diwali, reports suggest
J-K: Five injured after terrorists attack Srinagar weekly market with grenades
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 15393 crore during festive season, market cap reaches Rs...
Meet IAS officer, Tina Dabi's mother who cracked UPSC exam too, once worked as IES officer, later left due too...
This city that gives maximum number of IAS officers, its not Mumbai, Kolkata, the UPSC hub is...
Shah Rukh Khan sends food boxes for Mumbai police cops outside Mannat on 59th birthday, video goes viral
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's emotional message for people of Wayanad: 'When my brother was facing...'
Margot Robbie welcomes baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley
'Are there no civilised people left?' Internet fumes over video showing Noida man assaulting woman, WATCH
'Khud ki tarif karne...': Arjun Kapoor's gratitude note for Singham Again triggers netizens' reactions
Cardi B reacts after Elon Musk calls her 'puppet' over her speech in Kamala Harris' support: 'I am product of...'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils BJP Jharkhand manifesto, promises to drive out Bangladeshi infiltrators
How can India qualify for WTC final after humiliating whitewash against New Zealand
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's baby girl has Sania Mirza connect, Bollywood couple reveals....
Bigg Boss 18: THIS actor replaces Salman Khan, to host reality show for...
WTC 2023-25 points table update after New Zealand's historic Test series win over India
IND vs NZ test: India lose against New Zealand by 25 runs, lost test series at home after…
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos solidifies position as world's second richest by selling Rs 24900 crore in...
'Vibe hai': Indonesian siblings 'Dilbar' rendition leaves Big Boss fame amazed
IND vs NZ test: Recap of BGT? Rishabh Pant last hope as India close to whitewash at home after...
Rajpal Yadav loses his cool, snatches journalist's phone, SHOCKING video goes viral
Viral video: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Rajpal Yadav gets miffed, snatches phone of journalist who asked him about..., WATCH
Warch: Land Rover bitten by Hippo, tourists witness intense faceoff as..., video goes viral
IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma disappoint again in Mumbai Test, end series with less than 100 runs
Taapsee Pannu says she wasn't paid much for Dunki, male actors 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'
Fake IPS officer's epic dance to Bhojpuri song takes internet by storm, watch viral video
'Fake drama': Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate their son Izhaan's birthday in Dubai; netizens troll Pak cricketer due
WI vs ENG: Shai Hope goes past Babar Azam, Virat Kohli in elite list with 17th ODI century
'If he doesn't resign...': Mumbai police receives threat call for UP CM Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2025: KKR CEO reveals reason that led to Shreyas Iyer's exit from franchise
HM Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Jharkhand assembly polls
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalls when she was announced Miss World 1994: 'We had rehearsals for...'
US Presidential Election 2024: Kamala Harris recalls her 'Indian' mother, draws ire from netizens due to...
Drunk UP man call police over 250 grams missing potatoes, demands...,WATCH
Kartik Aaryan says somebody scratched him on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, he asks ‘if it was…’