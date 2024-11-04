A video of Anushka Sharma went viral in which she confronts a boy who misbehaved with a woman during her live interview

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is known for sharing her opinions and thoughts openly, which her fans love about her. She is always candid in her interviews and speaks from the heart.

Recently, a video of her went viral in which she confronts a boy who misbehaved with a woman during her live interview. Anushka stands up for the woman and does not hold back in addressing the inappropriate behavior in front of media.

Watch:

In the clip, she can be heard saying 'paagal hai, kya kar raha hai? Peevhel chalo'" Then she asks, "who is this guy? He is misbehaving." The video is doing rounds on social media, one of the social media users commented, "Anushka Sharma has always been so unapologetically her." The second one said, "Every girl should raise their voice." The third one commented, "For the people who call her Jaya Bachchan..It's OK to be a Jaya Bachchan when needed."

The fourth person wrote, "She is being brave. Everyone should be like that." The fifth one commented, "Not every girl can stand up to men who touch us inappropriately, sometimes u try to speak but because of fear you can't so women like this speaking up for other girls is a big big deal!!!!!" Another one commented, "It’s very important to stand up for wrong things even if the victim is unable to voice it, others must instantly support and stand up."

On the personal front, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been maintaining a low profile since the arrival of their first child, daughter Vamika, in 2021. Reports suggest that they have relocated to London, United Kingdom, where their son Akaay was born last year.