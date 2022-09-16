Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher react after Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Roger Federer, a former World No. 1 and multiple-time tennis winner, has declared his retirement from the game after the 2022 Laver Cup. On Thursday, the well-known tennis star published a lengthy note to discuss his upcoming retirement.

In a video that he posted, he addressed his "Tennis family and beyond" with his message.

He said, "Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I've met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you."

He also added, "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour"

Anushka Sharma posted Federar's video to Instagram with the comment ‘Genius’, and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the news with the remark ‘legend.’

Anupam Kher wrote, “There is no way around hard work. Embrace it!” The @rogerfederer quote I try to live by. You have not only inspired millions of tennis and sports enthusiasts by your game but also won over people by your kindness. Thank you. #GOAT #Tennis #Retirement #RogerFederer.”

Over the years, Federer has broken a lot of men's singles tennis records. Since making his professional debut, Federer, who is generally regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has won 103 ATP titles and 20 Grand Slams.



