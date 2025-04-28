Talking about Anushka Sharma's impact in Virat Kohli's life, Sonal Chauhan said, "The right woman in his life is definitely bringing out the spiritual side in him. When you're surrounded with the right people, it reflects on your personality. I think she's a calming effect in his life."

Virat Kohli had once said, "Do I look like the pooja-path types?", but after his marriage with Anushka Sharma, the star Indian cricketer is often seen attending kirtans, going to temples, and attending spiritual events with the Bollywood actress. Also, Virat often showed his aggressive side on the cricket field earlier, but now looks more relaxed and restrained. People have credit Anushka for his transformation, and in her recent interview, actress Sonal Chauhan also praised the Bombay Velvet star for bringing out the spiritual side in Kohli.

In an interview with Filmygyan, when the Jannat-fame Sonal was asked what would she tell Virat if she met him suddenly, she replied, "I would say, Jai Shri Ram and Har Har Mahadev, since he's right now being very religious. I've seen a lot of his reels where he's exploring that spiritual side of his. I think it's the right woman. The right woman in his life is definitely bringing out the spiritual side in him. When you're surrounded with the right people, positive people, it reflects on your personality. I think she's a calming effect in his life."

The power couple tied the knot with each other in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021 and son Akaay in February 2024. Anushka and Virat has been spotted in London with their kids in the past one year and it has been reported that the family has shifted their base from India to England.

The Pari actress was last seen in a leading role in the 2018 romantic drama Zero, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka finished shooting of Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in December 2022. The film was set to premiere on Netflix, but there has been no update about its release in the last two years.

