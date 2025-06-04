Anushka Sharma calmed down emotional Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeted Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad to clinch their first championship trophy in the 18 years.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Final to lift their first trophy in the 18 years since the tournament began in 2008 on Tuesday, June 3. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their victory as the actress hugged teary-eyed sportsman in one of the most emotional moments after the historic match. Virat Kohli has only played for RCB in his 18-year tenure in the league, the only player to do so. As the final ball sailed over the boundary line, the batter fell to the ground in tears as his teammates ran and celebrated with him. It is yet another cap in the illustrious career of the all-time great.

Sharing how this IPL victory is special for him, Kohli said after the Final, "I have given this team my youth, my prime and my experience. This is for the fans. This win is very special. Tonight I will sleep like a baby." He also talked about the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress's association with RCB as he added, "Anushka has been coming and cheering us since 2014. She's a Bengaluru girl as well, so it's special for her."

VIRAT KOHLI WITH ANUSHKA SHARMA. pic.twitter.com/v3FrfYGKFP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 3, 2025

Anushka Sharma calming down Virat Kohli as he got emotional. #RCBvsPBKS #IPLFinals pic.twitter.com/Vezlq8QmkR — Akshat Om (@AkshatOM10) June 3, 2025

Anushka Sharma is the lady luck of RCB. Period. pic.twitter.com/ayIDdAuj1P — Eishaan (@eishaanix) June 3, 2025

Speaking about the IPL 2025 Final, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first. In their full quota of 20 overs, RCB scored 190/9 with Virat Kohli top scoring for his team with his crucial contribution of 43 runs off 35 balls. Chasing the target, PBKS could only score 184/7 and lost the match by 6 runs. Shashank Singh top scored for Preity Zinta's team as he remained not out on 61 runs but could not take his team past the victory line. Krunal Pandya, who gave just 17 runs in his 4 overs and took 2 wickets, was named the Man of the Match.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a leading role in the 2018 romantic drama Zero, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She had finished shooting of Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in December 2022. The film was set to premiere on Netflix, but there has been no update about its release in the last two years.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan left India at peak of his career, lived 6900 km away in Switzerland, did everything alone for 2 years