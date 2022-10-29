Anushka Sharma hugs Vamika after completing Kolkata schedule for Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma- Vamika

Ace actress and producer Anushka Sharma completed the Kolkata schedule of her upcoming feature Chakda Xpress, on Saturday. The sports drama is a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami.

The upcoming film is directed by Prosit Roy and it traces Goswami's journey facing the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. The 34-year-old actor announced the schedule wrap with a photo dump on her Instagram. In one of the photos, she was captured hugging Vamika tightly. While other photos captured the region's delicacies and sweets. Sharma shared the post with the caption, "Eat-Pray-Love. My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata."

Check out the post

Sharma loves the vibes of Kolkata, and she even shared her views about shooting in the city. "Kolkata has always had a very special place in my heart. The warmth of the city and the people, the delicious food, the beautiful architecture - I love everything about Kolkata and it is a pleasure to be back in the city of joy for Chakda Xpress," the actress added.

READ: Chakda Xpress star Anushka Sharma pens inspirational note for Jhulan Goswami as Indian pacer retires from cricket

The NH10 star further added, "We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here.”

Anushka started shooting for Chakda Xpress in June. This is her second collaboration with Roy after her 2018 supernatural horror movie Pari. Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma is producing Chakda Xpress under the banner of his production company Clean Slate Filmz. Chakda Xpress will premiere on Netflix. This will be Anushka's comeback after 2018's Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.