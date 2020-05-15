Anushka Sharma hosts 'Paatal Lok' success party under lockdown

Anushka Sharma hosted a new-age success party for 'Paatal Lok' with the cast and crew

'Paatal Lok' opened to excellent reviews throughout the day. Anushka Sharma, who produced the show (did not act in it), threw a new-age success party with her cast and crew already, of course in a unique manner, since it was under the lockdown period.

Anushka was on a video chat with cast members Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Unfortunately Neeraj Kabi, who also plays a pivotal role on the show, could not be seen in the conference call. Anushka's brother Karnesh, co-owner of Clean Slate Films, was also seen in the video call separately.

Sharing the image of them all, Anushka wrote, "What 'Success party's' look like in these times .PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours'

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma shared an image of her watching 'Paatal Lok' last night. The image went viral after fans noticed a caricature of her and Virat Kohli's wedding on the counter below her TV. Apart from that, the two celebrities had an action figurine for each of them.