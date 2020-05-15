Anushka Sharma hosts 'Paatal Lok' success party under lockdown

Headlines

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

8 superfoods that slow down aging

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

India's richest film producer is worth Rs 12800 crore; it's not Adi Chopra, Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala

Ahead of clash with OMG 2, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opens up on Barbie-Oppenheimer clash: 'When two good films...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma hosts 'Paatal Lok' success party under lockdown

Anushka Sharma hosted a new-age success party for 'Paatal Lok' with the cast and crew

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 16, 2020, 12:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

'Paatal Lok' opened to excellent reviews throughout the day. Anushka Sharma, who produced the show (did not act in it), threw a new-age success party with her cast and crew already, of course in a unique manner, since it was under the lockdown period.

Anushka was on a video chat with cast members Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and others. Unfortunately Neeraj Kabi, who also plays a pivotal role on the show, could not be seen in the conference call. Anushka's brother Karnesh, co-owner of Clean Slate Films, was also seen in the video call separately.

Sharing the image of them all, Anushka wrote, "What 'Success party's' look like in these times .PAATAL LOK streaming NOW on @primevideoin !! Had a blast with this incredible team of ours'

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma shared an image of her watching 'Paatal Lok' last night. The image went viral after fans noticed a caricature of her and Virat Kohli's wedding on the counter below her TV. Apart from that, the two celebrities had an action figurine for each of them.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who left tech career to become popular comedian, his estimated net worth is...

What Is Kaizen, how it help overcome laziness and grow in your personal life?

Meet Karmila Toppo, teacher who crosses river to reach school everyday; know her inspiring story

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE