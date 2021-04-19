Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika close as Virat Kohli and team RCB land in Mumbai, see pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. While Virat was dressed in a casual t-shirt and jeans, Anushka was spotted wearing a white shirt along with baby Vamika in her arms, with her face covered. Anushka shielded Vamika's face from the media cameras. The little one's head was visible in the photo with a cute pink bow on it.

Virat is currently playing the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His team Royal Challengers Bangalore is all set to play Rajasthan Royals in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on, April 22, 2021.

In a recent interview with Danish Sait, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian team captain Virat Kohli had spoken upon various topics including being a daddy to little Vamika.

Virat had said, "Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines, etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly."

"It's been life-changing. It's been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can't put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period," Virat added.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021.