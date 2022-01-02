Anushka Sharma goofy video from South Africa features Vamika, did you spot her? Watch

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her vacation with her family , and the cool windes of South Africa has brought the 'goofy' side of the actress out. Sharma has posted a video where she's enjoying the clear skies and greenery of the place, and she expresses her happiness by making some looney expressions.

Check out the video

Well, have you spotted Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika in the video? We certainly think that you didn't. Well if you watch the video again, at one moment, while Anushka is busy acting looney, you'll see the arm and hair locks of Vamika at the right side of the frame. However, she instantly pans the camera, changes the angle, and thus, this blink-and-miss appearance of Vamika is hard to notice.

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika flew to South Africa a few weeks ago to join Virat Kohli for his cricket series there. The pair has now ushered in the New Year 2022 in a different country, and their party has a South African flavour. Anushka Sharma turned to social media shortly after midnight to share a glimpse of her ecstatic New Year's celebration.

During the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Anushka was seen in the stands supporting Virat on the fourth day of the Test match. But what caught everyone's attention was baby Vamika sitting in her lap who also must have cheered her dad. Their baby daughter's face was not visible in the photos posted by the fan pages as the couple themselves have not revealed her face in the public media yet.