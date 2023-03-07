Search icon
Anushka Sharma gives tour of childhood home, school in nostalgia-filled video from visit to MHOW: 'My heart is full'

Anushka Sharma revisits MHOW, MP, and captures a heartfelt video sharing her childhood memories from the place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

As we grow up we keep on making memories. Childhood memories are always special and take up a big space in our hearts. These memories sometimes make you emotional but reminiscing about them is always a treat. Recently, Anushka Sharma shared a heartfelt video recalling her childhood memories, the place where she spent her childhood as she visits MHOW, MP where she used to live.

On Monday Evening, Anushka Sharma shared a video on her Instagram titled 'a walk down the memory lane’. The actress also penned down a note recalling her memories with her family and wrote, “Revisiting MOW, MP. The place where I first learned to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with me of course, a place where I had many scooters rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart”

The post shared by the actress is a compilation of videos and pictures she took at her house. The video opens with the view of the lane that leads to the actress’ childhood house in MHOW, MP, and the actress explains directions to the house. The actress was then heard saying, “my friend use to live here’ while showing a house. The video also captured the pics that she clicked at her house. The video also showed the school where she studied. At the end of the video, the actress wrote, “my heart is full.”

Many celebs reacted to Anushka’s video, Rakulpreet Singh commented, “Uff!! Cantts!!”, while fans were also very touched by the video and one of the fans wrote, “Every single Fauji id can relate. Thank you Anushka for capturing a feeling, it’s hard to describe so perfectly.” Another wrote, “This video is so special to many of us, thank you for letting us relive all those Army schools and MHOW memories.”

