As Virat Kohli made his way back to the dressing room, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was spotted giving him a standing ovation for his performance.

In the India vs Australia Champions Trophy semi-final match in Dubai on Tuesday, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 84 runs after facing 98 balls.

As he made his way back to the dressing room, his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, was spotted giving him a standing ovation for his performance. Kohli got out after hitting a ball from Australian bowler Adam Zampa towards long on. Ben Dwarshuis was quick to catch the ball, ending Kohli's innings and stopping India from seeing him score another century.

Whoever blamed anushka sharma in previous game, here is the slap on their face by virat's bat pic.twitter.com/oCJQPRqsgz — Sahil (@Thecricdiary) March 4, 2025

Anushka Sharma, who had been spotted in the stands from the very first ball of the match, was seen smiling and applauding as Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion after his innings. She gave him a standing ovation for his match-winning performance. Additionally, she was seen sharing a quiet moment with Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, who was seated beside her in the stands.

Throughout the tense match, Anushka Sharma was visibly supporting her husband, Virat Kohli. She cheered and clapped every time he hit a boundary. There was also a moment of relief and laughter when Glenn Maxwell dropped Kohli’s catch, showcasing her emotional investment in the game.

India delivered a resounding victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Tuesday, fueled by stellar performances from Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and the bowlers. This triumph marked a sweet revenge for India, avenging past defeats with a thrilling win.

The Indian team displayed their skill and determination with both bat and ball, outclassing their Australian opponents to secure a spot in the highly anticipated final. Their victory over South Africa in the first semi-final further solidified their position in the championship match.

Virat Kohli led the charge with an impressive 84 runs, guiding the team to the summit clash. Shreyas Iyer also contributed with a gritty knock of 45 runs, while KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya made significant impacts during the match.