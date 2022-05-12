Anushka Sharma gives shoutout to Virat Kohli as he laughs at joke about his bad form in IPL 2022

File photo

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known to be a support system to each other. The two are often seen cheering and encouraging one another on social media and in real life. When Virat is on a cricketing tour, Anushka is seen rooting for him and Team India from the stands. During IPL too, Anushka has been seen cheering for her husband and his team Royal Challengers Bangalore, hoping and praying for their win.

Recently, Virat Kohli, who has had an unsuccessful IPL 2022 season so far, appeared for a fun interview. A clip from the interview was shared on the official social media handle of his IPL team, RCB where Virat can be seen taking a joke about his bad form very sportingly. The star cricketer is seen answering all questions about his form in good spirit and laughing at the 'two ducks' he scored this season.

READ: Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli takes one-handed flying catch will melt your heart

Now, Anushka Sharma, who has often been trolled for Virat Kohli's poor performance on the field, shared the video on her Instagram Story and wrote alongside cheering her husband and hailing how humble he is, "If you cannot laugh at yourself, you may be missing the colossal joke of the century."

Check out Anushka's post here:

Meanwhile, during the said Virat said that he felt "absolutely helpless" after his second first-ball duck in the ongoing IPL. Kohli has only 216 runs in 12 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During the current IPL season, he has managed to score a half-century once. Kohli has got three ducks so far this season, two of which have been golden ducks. He said in a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore, that how much he misses his best friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

The host of the show jokingly asked Virat about his love for animals and 'ducks', to which Kohli replied, "First-ball ducks. After the second one, I actually realised what it feels like to be like you, absolutely helpless. It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game."

Speaking about his loyalty to RCB, Virat said, "The perks of loyalty are way more than the perks of captaincy."

Virat Kohli also went on to say how much he misses his best friend and former RCB teammate AB de Villiers, "I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me - he was in the US recently watching Golf - Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So, he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family. We stay in touch - he is very keenly obviously watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity."

Commenting on Faf Du Plessis, Virat said, "I and Faf have always gotten along really well even before we played together this season because he was the captain of South Africa for a while. Faf is a guy who is very sure of himself, and he has full authority on the field. Sometimes I mention things and tells me `no, I don`t want to do that`, which I respect a lot because that obviously makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under." "As I said, we have had mutual respect for many years even before he played for RCB because he was captain of South Africa, and always had some nice conversations - pre-match, post-match. Yeah, there was always respect there but now I have gotten to know him much better and he`s a brilliant guy and yes obviously a very good-looking guy," he added.

RCB is currently ranked 4th in the points table with 7 wins in 12 games. To finish the league stage among the top four teams, they must win at least one of their remaining two games.