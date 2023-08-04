Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

Now, a photo of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli is going viral where she has become a target of trolls for undergoing surgery. An old photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral in which her face looks weird and oddly deflated.

Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and is known for her beauty. The actor often makes fans drool over her stylish fashion choices, her beauty, and her photos with her husband Virat Kohli.

Now, a photo of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli is going viral where she has become a target of trolls for undergoing surgery. An old photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral in which her face looks weird and oddly deflated.

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's post was shared on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit by a user. The post's caption read, "Anushka's face looks very weird in this particular picture. Is this the result of extensive editing or has she had facial surgery?"

Check out the viral post here

In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen looking over Virat Kohli's shoulder and staring right at the camera. Fans have commented that Anushka Sharma looks strange and unsettling in the photo.

One user wrote, "She's giving me creepy Pari vibes here," while another said, "She started doing botox many years ago, before Bombay velvet, and she hasn't looked the same since."

One other person wrote, "I wish these females would stop making so many cosmetic changes. However, even on this sub, I see such minute analyses of their appearances, so I guess I get it."

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.