Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

Headlines

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

Uttarakhand flash flood: 4 drown, 15 people go missing on way to Kedarnath

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

5 ways to get rid of cockroaches and bugs from your kitchen

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

9 Bollywood actors who played coaches on-screen

AI imagines Harry Potter stars in Oppenheimer

King slayer: 10 Animals that hunt lions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

Hema Malini wishes to make comeback in movies, but on this condition: ‘Role should be…’

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

Now, a photo of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli is going viral where she has become a target of trolls for undergoing surgery. An old photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral in which her face looks weird and oddly deflated.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Sharma is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood and is known for her beauty. The actor often makes fans drool over her stylish fashion choices, her beauty, and her photos with her husband Virat Kohli. 

Now, a photo of Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli is going viral where she has become a target of trolls for undergoing surgery. An old photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is going viral in which her face looks weird and oddly deflated. 

A screenshot of Anushka Sharma's post was shared on the Bolly Blinds N Gossip subreddit by a user. The post's caption read, "Anushka's face looks very weird in this particular picture. Is this the result of extensive editing or has she had facial surgery?" 

Check out the viral post here 

Anushka’s face looks very weird in this particular picture. Is this because of heavy editing or has she got something done to her face?
by u/Baelovesbombay7 in BollyBlindsNGossip

In the photo, Anushka Sharma can be seen looking over Virat Kohli's shoulder and staring right at the camera. Fans have commented that Anushka Sharma looks strange and unsettling in the photo. 

One user wrote, "She's giving me creepy Pari vibes here," while another said, "She started doing botox many years ago, before Bombay velvet, and she hasn't looked the same since." 

One other person wrote, "I wish these females would stop making so many cosmetic changes. However, even on this sub, I see such minute analyses of their appearances, so I guess I get it."

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress which will release on Netflix. Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Viral video: Man becomes Zomato delivery guy for a day, uses self-made drone for successful deliveries

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

Three months of Manipur violence: 5 unanswered questions

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE