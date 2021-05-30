Anushka Sharma gatecrashes Virat Kohli's 'ask me anything' session with an 'important' question

On a rare occasion, Virat Kohli conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram page on Saturday. During the session, the Indian skipper was definitely bombarded with tons of questions by his fans and followers. However, Kohli selected a few questions and answered them sweetly much to the excitement of his fans. There was one particular question asked to Virat by none other than his wife and actor Anushka Sharma.

The 'important' question was "Where have you kept my headphones?" To which Virat replied, "Always on the side table, next to the bed, love."

This was the last question Kohli answered before signing off from the session.

One of the users asked Virat when will he share photos of Anushka and his newborn daughter Vamika and also the meaning of her name. To which he said, "Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Earlier, in a statement, Virat and Anushka had appealed to the paps not to click photos of Vamika. They stated, "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

Virushka added, "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."