Anushka Sharma flaunts new haircut after Vamika's birth, says post-delivery hair fall makes her 'appreciate it more'

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday took to her verified Instagram to share a series of photos flaunting her new haircut. In her caption, Anushka addressed the issue of post-delivery hair fall which according to her caption prompted her to get a new cut and even appreciate it more.

In the images, Anushka can be seen sporting a white t-shirt teamed with a lapel collared tan-coloured jacket, considering the weather in England. The actress accessories her look with a double-layered chain around her neck which featured several pendants.

Alongside the series of photos Anushka wrote, "When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you @georgenorthwood for this You are FAB!!And @sonamkapoor for connecting us (sic)."

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's day, Anushka shared three cute photos to wish her father as well as husband Virat. Interestingly, she shared photos that were clicked during her pregnancy. In the first photo, Anushka is sitting with her dad and both are all smiles for the camera. While in the second photo, Anushka is seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Virat at the beach. While in the final photo, Virat and her dad are happily posing while getting clicked. Anushka captioned her post as "The two most exemplary men. The two who 'get me'. Filled with bountiful love and grace. The best father's a daughter can have. #happyfathersday."

Meanwhile, Anushka seems to be having a gala time in England. It was earlier this month, that Virat and Anushka arrived in Southampton with their daughter Vamika. Anushka had shared a photo on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the Ageas Bowl stadium.