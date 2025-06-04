Anushka Sharma shared the video of Virat Kohli holding the IPL trophy inside the team bus as it waded through scores of fans in Bengaluru. She also captured the emotions of fans celebrating the RCB's first IPL title as the team had its victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnawamy Stadium.

Anushka Sharma is equally happy and excited as IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru for which her husband, Virat Kohli plays, has won its maiden title after a wait of 18 years. Last night, Anushka embraced Virat, who ran over to her with tears streaming down his face. As the actress hugged and congratulated the batter, the shutters of the cameras stationed at the stadium went all gun-blazing to capture the moment between the couple, a moment that will put its signature along the dotted line of the history of India’s pop-culture in years to come.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram Stories, and shared the video of Virat holding the IPL trophy inside the team bus as it waded through scores of fans in Bengaluru. She wrote, "Namma Bengaluru current scenes" as the caption. In another video, she captured the emotions of fans celebrating RCB's first IPL title as the team had its victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnawamy Stadium in the Karnataka capital. "These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently", she added.





Speaking about the IPL 2025 Final, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field first. In their full quota of 20 overs, RCB scored 190/9 with Virat Kohli top scoring for his team with his crucial contribution of 43 runs off 35 balls. Chasing the target, PBKS could only score 184/7 and lost the match by 6 runs. Shashank Singh top scored for Preity Zinta's team as he remained not out on 61 runs but could not take his team past the victory line. Krunal Pandya, who gave just 17 runs in his 4 overs and took 2 wickets, was named the Man of the Match.

On the film front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in a leading role in the 2018 romantic drama Zero, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She had finished shooting of Chakda Xpress, the sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, in December 2022. The film was set to premiere on Netflix, but there has been no update about its release in the last two years.

