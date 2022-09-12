Anushka Sharma enjoys coffee date with husband Virat Kohli, drops photos on Instagram

Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most amazing celebrity couples, they never fail to impress us with videos and photos on social media. On Monday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared three adorable photos with Virat.

Sharing the pictures, the actress dropped a heart. In no time, the post went viral and fans started reacting to it. More than 14,000,00 people liked the pictures within an hour. In the first photo, the couple can be seen talking to each other while having a cup of coffee. In the second photo, they can be seen laughing, while the third photo is a selfie.

Take a look:

Earlier on Thursday, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle after her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket at the Asia Cup 2022. Sharing a couple of photos of Virat celebrating his 71st century on the field, Anushka penned a short yet sweet caption for her husband. Anushka captioned the photos, "Forever with you through any and everything." She followed it up with a red heart and infinity emoji.

In the photos, Virat was seen celebrating his century during the match. As soon as the pictures were posted, the couple`s friends chimed into the comment section. The wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma reacted with heart emojis. Virat also dropped heart emojis on his wife's post.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

After his 71st century in international cricket, Virat Kohli dedicated his ton to his wife and their daughter. "Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually, I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside," said Virat after his innings to broadcasters. "And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," he added.