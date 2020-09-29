Anushka Sharma ecstatic on Virat Kohli led RCB's win against MI, says 'too exciting a game for pregnant lady'

Actress Anuhska Sharma, who was recently in news for her response to cricketer-commentator Sunil Gavaskar's controversial remarks against her, is making headlines yet again. But this time, the 'Sui Dhaaga' star is in news for celebrating her husband Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Banglore's win against Mumbai Indians at the ongoing IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor shared her excitement over the team's win and stated that it was 'too exciting a game for a pregnant lady'. Sharing a collage of pictures that featured her husband and the team members, Anushka attempted to depict the player's happiness on the win and expressed her euphoria too. She wrote, "Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady (sic). What a team this one.” She followed it with a heart emoji.

In RCB's previous match against Kings XI Punjab, which they lost, Anushka had found herself in the middle of a controversy when former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar made a snide remark involving the actor that many thought was in poor taste. Gavaskar remarked, “Inhone lockdown mein to bas Anushka ki gendon ki practice ki hain". Gavaskar was making a comment on Virat Kohli's poor performance in the match. When Kohli was dismissed, Gavaskar came up with a surprising comment involving Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife.

The comment did not go down well with many people on social media, with some urging the BCCI to drop him from commentary duties.

However, Sunil Gavaskar issued a clarification to multiple media outlets over the issue.

Earlier, in August, Virat and Anushka had, in coordinated social media posts announced that they were expecting their first child together in January 2021.

Subsequently, Anushka flew with husband Virat to Dubai where the IPL 2020 is currently taking place.

Meanhwile, Anushka has been giving her fans glimpses of how comfortably she has been embracing her pregnancy by sharing a few photos on her social media accounts.

Earlier, she posted of picture of herself enjoying some pool time, clad in a black monokini. Before that, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a beautiful candid click cradling her baby bump. She could be seen standing against the backdrop of a beautiful beach. Anushka was seen wearing a white full-sleeved top and a blue blot-printed skirt. She completed her look by accessorising with a gold chain and left her hair loose open. The 'Pari' actor captioned her post, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?"

Anushka's husband and Indian team skipper Virat Kohli also left an adorable comment on the photo. It read as, "My whole world in one frame."