Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anushka Sharma drops hilarious photos with husband Virat Kohli, calls him 'cute boy'

Anushka Sharma captioned the post as, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy." ​

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Anushka Sharma drops hilarious photos with husband Virat Kohli, calls him 'cute boy'
Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma has shared two amazing pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli on Instagram. She captioned the post as "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy."

Check out the post here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma returned back to Mumbai from their long vacation in London and Paris recently and the paparazzi were already at the airport, waiting to greet the power couple. Virat and Anushka along with their daughter Vamika spent nearly a month in England and France. 

Upon their return to Mumbai, Virat and Anushka expected the paparazzi to be there and therefore they already had something in mind. In a viral video that's now spreading all over the internet, Kohli can be seen coming out of the airport, but he urges the paps not to click pictures of Vamika 

He then tells them that he and Anushka would come back for pictures if they would let Vamika pass. The paps obliged and later Virat and Anushka posed in front of the media.

Talking about Kohli, he is currently on a break from cricket, having been rested by the BCCI for the ongoing tour of West Indies and he will play no part in the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe either.

Anushka, who was last seen in Zero, will next be seen in Chakda Xpress by director Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie is a sports biography. It will release on Netflix on February 2, 2023.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.