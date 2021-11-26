Anushka Sharma drops happy photos flashing her million-dollar smile, Virat Kohli reacts

On Friday, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma treated her fans with a couple of happy pictures on her Instagram handle. Dressed in a black shirt with statement sleeves, Anushka flashed her million-dollar smile in the photos which were clicked against the backdrop of the shining sun. Anushka looked radiant in the pictures which she captioned, "Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the lyrics to this song."

Check out Anushka Sharma's photos here:



Soon after Anushka shared the photos, her husband, star cricketer Virat Kohli reacted to her post. Taking to the comments section, Virat dropped three red-heart emojis to express how much he loves his wife and likes the candid photos.

Take a look at Virat's reaction to Anushka's photos here:

On Tuesday, Virat Kohli had shared a couple of adorable photos hanging out with a cat. Clicked at a practice session, the photos, shared by Virat with a sweet caption, went viral in no time. In the photos, the cricketer was seen sitting with the playful feline on his lap. And while the happy pictures of Virat with a 'cool' cat left his fans with a smile, it was his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's comment on the post that caught the attention of the netizens.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." He followed it up with a cat emoticon.

Soon after Virat Kohli shared the photo, wife Anushka Sharma hopped onto the comments section and wrote, "Hello billi". She added a woman raising hand emoji with her comment. Replying to Anushka, Virat wrote, "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi."

The sweet and naughty exchange between the star couple left their fans in love with the duo. Anushka's comment quickly garnered thousands of likes while Virat's reply had over 1200 comments from the couple's fans expressing how cute the two were.

Take a look at Virat and Anushka's sweet exchange:

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.



