Anushka Sharma drops glimpse of wedding anniversary dinner with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli is one of the most favourite celebrity couples that we have in the country. On Saturday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Anushka and Virat shared pictures with each other, penned heartfelt notes.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her anniversary dinner on social media, it seems that the couple went on a dinner date. Their table was decorated with candles and flower bouquets. Take a look:

On Saturday, Anushka dropped a series of pictures and wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.”

Meanwhile, Virat also shared photos with his wife and daughter Vamika with a beautiful and sweet caption. The cricketer mentioned, “4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more. This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin.”

Take a look:

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021.