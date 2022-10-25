Anushka Sharma dazzles in green see-through saree with plunging neckline, Virat Kohli reacts

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a thoughtful fashionista. She can look adorably hot and can address an issue in the most creative manner. On the occasion of Diwali, Sharma shared a post of her Diwali look, and it took the internet by storm.

The NH10 star looked mesmerizing in a see-through green saree with strappy green bling blouse and the plunging neckline completed her look with perfection. With this, Sharma wrote new fashion rules, and also promoted green Diwali. Sharma shared the photos with green heart, diya, and stars emojis.

Here's the post

As soon as Sharma posted the photos, it went viral instantly. Several netizens went gaga over the actress' look. Even ace cricketer Virat Kohli got 'bowled' with his life partner's look. Virat dropped star-eyed emoji in the comment section. Akansha Rajan Kapoor wrote, "Stunning" on the post. Nargis Fakri applauded the colour selection, and wrote, "ooh the colour."

After the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!"

She added, "I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin." Anushka will make his comeback on big screen with Chakda Xpress.