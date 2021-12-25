Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika celebrate Christmas in South Africa with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma provided us with a behind-the-scenes look at her trip to South Africa. Despite her absence from the big screen, the actor-producer continues to make news on a regular basis thanks to her social media posts.

The 'Sultan' actress has travelled to South Africa to accompany her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, and other members of the Indian cricket team.

The diva on Sunday decided to thank those who refrained from publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently travelled to South Africa for a Test series that begins on December 26.

On behalf of both Virat and Anushka, the actress mentioned, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward.”

The statement further read, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (retrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you.”