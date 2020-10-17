Anushka Sharma cradles baby bump in new picture taken after RCB win

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted at the latest Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajastan Royals (RR) match. Yuzvendra Chaval's fiance, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma shared the cute image of Anushka cradling her baby bump after RCB won the match.

"Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team @royalchallengersbangalore," wrote Dhanashree alongside the picture. In the photo, Anushka wore a floral orange dress. It was an off-shoulder dress. The actress left her hair unkempt, wore a tiny necklace and radiated a happy smile in the photo.

Take a look:

The match was the first which Dhanashree attended. Apart from Anushka and Dhanashree, even actor-comedian Danish Sait and cricketer Parthiv Patel joined the picture. RCB won the match against RR by seven wickets.

The latest picture is the second time when Anushkie was spotted cheering for RCB in the month. A photo of her from the stands, cheering for husband and RCB team skipper Virat Kohli, had been going viral earlier this month.

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January 2021. Anushka broke the news on her Instagram handle with a photo of her in a black polka-dot dress and Virat standing behind her in a white t-shirt. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote alongside the picture.