Angad Bedi shared a video featuring his wife Neha Dhupia, Virat Kohli, and Anushka Sharma to wish the star Indian cricketer on his 36th birthday.

Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop laughing as her husband, star batter Virat Kohli, pulled a goofy move in an unseen video shared by actor Angad Bedi on Virat’s 36th birthday. Angad took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a throwback clip featuring his wife, Neha Dhupia, along with the birthday boy Virat and Anushka.

In the video, Virat is seen standing next to Angad, but when he realizes he’s meant to be beside his wife, Anushka, he quickly switches sides, leaving everyone, including Anushka, in fits of laughter. The video ends with an adorable picture of both couples, and Angad’s post was captioned, "Happy birthday to the king @virat.kohli We keep marching soldier #viratkohli." The video was accompanied by Karan Aujla’s song, Winning Speech in the background.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma marked her husband Virat Kohli’s 36th birthday by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The post featured an endearing image of Virat Kohli holding their two children, Akaay and Vamika, offering a rare glimpse into their family moments.

The photo, which was a beautiful moment captured by Anushka herself, shows the cricketer lovingly cradling both kids. Anushka opted to conceal the faces of their children with heart-shaped emojis, keeping them out of the media spotlight they have long maintained. Alongside the photograph, Anushka included a couple of symbolic emojis–a heart and an evil eye. (With inputs from ANI)

