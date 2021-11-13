Anushka Sharma breaks silence on why she hasn’t started filming her next project yet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had their first child Vamika in January this year. Since then, they've been particularly protective about their daughter photos. Anushka Sharma opened out about her pandemic pregnancy and why she hasn't begun working on her next project yet in an interview with Grazia.

The actress, who was most recently seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, says she needed to take some time off to figure out what she wanted to do professionally and what kinds of films she wanted to be a part of.

“The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent,” says Anushka.

She goes on to say that women are pressured to look a specific way before they become moms before they get pregnant, and certainly after they have a baby.

“Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”

In the same interview, Anushka opened up about the initial months of pregnancy and said that they were 'awful'. Anushka further expressed her gratitude as Virat was around her at the time because he was not playing any cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



She also expressed her desire to have a baby shower. She joked that she was even ready to host one for herself. However, due to the pandemic, Anushka's baby shower was a low-key affair with her immediate family in attendance.