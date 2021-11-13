Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anushka Sharma breaks silence on why she hasn’t started filming her next project yet

In the same interview, Anushka Sharma also expressed her desire to have a baby shower. She joked that she was even ready to host one for herself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 07:55 AM IST

Anushka Sharma breaks silence on why she hasn’t started filming her next project yet
Anushka Sharma breaks silence on why she hasn’t started filming her next project yet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had their first child Vamika in January this year. Since then, they've been particularly protective about their daughter photos. Anushka Sharma opened out about her pandemic pregnancy and why she hasn't begun working on her next project yet in an interview with Grazia.

The actress, who was most recently seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’, says she needed to take some time off to figure out what she wanted to do professionally and what kinds of films she wanted to be a part of.

“The conversation surrounding mental health and the importance of taking a break has now gained prominence, given the trying times we’ve had. As a creative individual, you have to allow yourself that breathing room, that space to grow, invent, and re-invent,” says Anushka.
She goes on to say that women are pressured to look a specific way before they become moms before they get pregnant, and certainly after they have a baby.
“Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking – am I going to hate my body?”

In the same interview, Anushka opened up about the initial months of pregnancy and said that they were 'awful'. Anushka further expressed her gratitude as Virat was around her at the time because he was not playing any cricket matches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also expressed her desire to have a baby shower. She joked that she was even ready to host one for herself. However, due to the pandemic, Anushka's baby shower was a low-key affair with her immediate family in attendance.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Diwali 2022: Celebrate eco-friendly Diwali this year, here are 5 ways to celebrate safely
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.