
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in the spotlight ever since their wedding in 2017, admired for their strong bond and balanced approach to work and personal life. Fondly called "Virushka" by fans, they are seen as a power couple in both cricket and Bollywood.
Virat, known as ‘King Kohli,’ and Anushka, famous for her debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, live a life of luxury and elegance. Here's a look at their lavish home and impressive combined net worth.
As leading names in cricket and Bollywood, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have built immense wealth over the years. Reports estimate their combined net worth to be in the millions, placing them among India’s richest celebrity couples. Virat Kohli is featured among the top 100 wealthiest athletes in the world, with an impressive net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore. Anushka Sharma, known for hits like NH10, has steadily risen as a bankable star, with her net worth estimated at around Rs 255 crore.
Virat Kohli has made smart investments in a variety of businesses, including a restaurant in Delhi and stakes in promising startups like Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo, to name a few. His social media presence is also a major source of income, with reports estimating that he earns around Rs 11.5 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per tweet on Twitter. Beyond his cricket career and online ventures, Kohli owns a collection of valuable assets, which only add to his growing wealth.
Anushka Sharma has also made notable business ventures. She owns the clothing brand Nush, which is valued at Rs 65 crores. Along with her brother Karnesh Sharma, Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Filmz, a production company currently valued at Rs 444 crores. The production house has secured deals with major platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to distribute films and web series, adding to her impressive entrepreneurial success.
In addition to her business ventures, Anushka Sharma owns several luxurious properties. She has a stunning house in Mumbai valued at Rs 9 crores, and along with Virat Kohli, they own two properties in Alibaug worth Rs 19.24 crores. The couple also possesses homes in Delhi, as well as apartments in both Mumbai and Delhi.
Virat Kohli, a car enthusiast, has an impressive collection of luxury vehicles, including brands like Audi, Bentley, Range Rover Vogue, and Lamborghini. His passion for fine automobiles adds another layer to the couple's lavish lifestyle.
Love story:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's love story began in 2013 when they met during the shoot of a commercial for a shampoo brand. Their chemistry was evident from the start, and soon after, rumours of their relationship began to circulate. Despite being in two demanding industries, they managed to keep their bond strong through ups and downs, often making headlines for their appearances together.
The couple officially tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, surrounded by close family and friends. The wedding was elegant and intimate, with photos and videos that later went viral, winning hearts across the country. Since then, "Virushka" has become one of the most loved and admired celebrity couples in India, often seen supporting each other in both personal and professional milestones.
Anushka Sharma birthday special: A look at her love story with Virat Kohli, inside photos of their luxurious bungalow, net worth
