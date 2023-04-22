Search icon
Anushka Sharma binges on masala dosa, bonda at small restaurant in Bengaluru with Virat Kohli, shares pics

Anushka Sharma visited Bengaluru and experienced authentic South cuisine with her husband Virat Kohli in the city's restaurant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying her trip to Bengaluru. The actress, accompanied by her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli, enjoyed authentic South Indian cuisine. Anushka shared her experience of Bengaluru through photos. Anushka shared multiple pictures on her Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her trip. 

In one of the photos, Anushka shared the menu of Bengaluru's famous restaurant, Central Tiffen Room (C.T.R). In another photo, Anushka shared the eatery's famous Benne Masala Dosa served to her on a yellow plate. Anushka also ordered Bonda and Kesari Pineapple and snapped pictures before eating. After enjoying lip-smacking breakfast, Anushka and Virat posed with the staff and friends, and the actress captioned the experience by saying, "Delicious." 
 
Here are the photos

imageimage image

After enjoying delicious food, Anushka decided to have a chocolate ice cream from Corner House. The restaurant staff also shared their experience of serving the star couple. Before leaving, Virat and Anushka also left a note, sharing their review of the place. 

Here's the post

A few days back, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Any guesses how is Virat Kohli celebrating post-victory as he knocked a half-century for his team?

Anushka was present at the stadium and she seemed to be engrossed in the match. Several videos and photos of her are doing the rounds on the internet as she enjoyed her husband and the winning team`s performance. 

On the work front, Anushka will be seen making her on-screen debut with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is the biopic of Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami. Before Chakda Xpress, Anushka made a cameo appearance in Qala. Sharma's last full-fledged role was in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero (2018). 

Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma'
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
