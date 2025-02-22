Read on to know whom does Aishwarya Rai considers as the most beautiful woman in the world.

Aishwarya Rai, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, is often considered among one of the beautiful actresses in India. Once Anushka Sharma asked the Jodhaa Akbar actress whom does she considers the most beautiful woman in the world through a video clip. The Sultan actress made it a tricky question and asked Aishwarya that she cannot take her mother's name.

Replying to her, Aishwarya said, "Hi Anushka, very tricky because you have taken my mother out of the equation, but for a question like this, you cannot take a mother out of me. So, I would like to say that beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help seeing beauty nowadays in the face and in the eyes that I completely gaze into all the time and I am unabashedly, obsessively in love with my daughter. So for me, at this point in time, Aaradhya. It’s all Aaradhya for sure."

After her beakups with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and became daughter-in-law to the superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya and Abhishek became parents to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Anushka shared the screen space in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The film, which was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, also starred two Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen in a special cameo as Aishwarya's ex-husband.

Made in Rs 70 crore, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was a commercial success as it earned Rs 114 crore net in India and grossed Rs 240 crore worldwide. Pritam's soundtrack, consisting of blockbuster tracks such as Channa Mereya, Bulleya, Cutiepie, The Breakup Song, Alizeh, and the title track, was one of the major reasons behind the film's success.