Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Tamannah Bhatia: Celebs hail Mirabai Chanu after winning India's 1st gold at CWG 2022

World Champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom demolished the field with an assured and effortless performance to top the field in women's 49 kg weightlifting, winning India`s first gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.



Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Mirabai, who held the world record in this weight division at one time, lifted a total aggregate of 201 kg to win the gold medal with a Games Record at Hall No. 3 at the National Exhibition Centre.

Reacting to this, celebrities hailed her and wrote notes of appreciation too. Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. You are our pride!"

Here's what Anupam Kher wrote:



Urmila Matondkar also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Golden Girl Congratulations #MirabaiChanu So very proud of you @mirabai_chanu Congratulations India #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022".

Tamannaah Bhatia also hailed Mira and uploaded a picture and wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 pic.twitter.com/X9zMhIQIGv — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 30, 2022

For the unversed, By far the best weightlifter in this weight class, the 27-year-old from Manipur lifted 88 kg in snatch and then added 113 kg from the clean and jerk to leave the opposition way behind. While Mirabai lifted 201 kg for the gold medal, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius took silver with a total of 172 kg, Canada’s Hannah Kaminiski took bronze with a total of 171 kg.



Four years ago, Mirabai had won the gold medal in Gold Coast while Ranaivosoa had finished second. The order remained the same in Birmingham too.



