Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Tamannah Bhatia: Celebs hail Mirabai Chanu after winning India's 1st gold at CWG 2022

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom demolished the field with an assured and effortless performance to top the field in women's 49 kg weightlifting,.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Tamannah Bhatia: Celebs hail Mirabai Chanu after winning India's 1st gold at CWG 2022
File Photo

World Champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom demolished the field with an assured and effortless performance to top the field in women's 49 kg weightlifting, winning India`s first gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, here on Saturday.

Tokyo Olympic Games silver medallist Mirabai, who held the world record in this weight division at one time, lifted a total aggregate of 201 kg to win the gold medal with a Games Record at Hall No. 3 at the National Exhibition Centre.

Reacting to this, celebrities hailed her and wrote notes of appreciation too. Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu. You are our pride!"

Here's what Anupam Kher wrote:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Urmila Matondkar also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Golden Girl Congratulations #MirabaiChanu So very proud of you @mirabai_chanu Congratulations India #CommonwealthGames2022 #CWG2022".

Tamannaah Bhatia also hailed Mira and uploaded a picture and wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

For the unversed, By far the best weightlifter in this weight class, the 27-year-old from Manipur lifted 88 kg in snatch and then added 113 kg from the clean and jerk to leave the opposition way behind. While Mirabai lifted 201 kg for the gold medal, Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa of Mauritius took silver with a total of 172 kg, Canada’s Hannah Kaminiski took bronze with a total of 171 kg.

Four years ago, Mirabai had won the gold medal in Gold Coast while Ranaivosoa had finished second. The order remained the same in Birmingham too.

(Inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Top ITBP officer Sanjay Arora named new Delhi Police Commissioner
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.