Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate RCB victory, photo goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Any guesses how is Virat Kohli celebrating post-victory as he knocked a half-century for his team?

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to reveal their post-victory drinks. Anushka posted a photo where both of them looked relaxed and happy. Anushka sported a black tee while Virat was seen at his casual best. "Post-match drinks sesh sparkling water....we party hard(ly)", read the caption.

Anushka was present at the stadium and she seemed to be engrossed in the match. Several videos and photos of her are doing the rounds on the internet as she enjoyed her husband and the winning team`s performance. With this win, RCB has climbed to the seventh spot in the points table with two wins and two losses in four games. They have a total of four points. On the other hand, DC`s terrible IPL season continues as they have lost all of their five matches and are at the bottom of the points table.

After being put to bat first by DC, RCB posted a competitive score of 174/6 in their 20 overs. Skipper Faf (22) and Virat gave a solid start to RCB, stitching a first-wicket stand of 42 runs. Virat continued his good form, bringing up his third fifty of IPL 2023 in four games. He was dismissed for 50 off 34 balls with six fours and a six after stitching a 47-run stand with Mahipal Lomror (26).

Following this, RCB started to lose wickets regularly. But contributions from Glenn Maxwell (24), Shahbaz Ahmed (20*) and Anuj Rawat (15*) pushed RCB to a solid score.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film `Chakda Xpress`. The final release date of the film is still awaited. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing Chakda Xpress with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (With inputs from ANI)