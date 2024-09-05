Anushka Sharma admits pressure of being 'perfect parents', reveals she, Virat Kohli cook for Vamika and Akaay

Anushka Sharma made a rare public appearance in Mumbai and opened up about being pressurised for being 'perfect parents' to their kids Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma opened up about the pressure parents faced to be 'perfect', and shared candid insights into her parenting approach with their children, Vamika and Akaay. On Wednesday, Anushka made a rare public appearance in Mumbai, attending a brand event where she opened up about parenting challenges alongside her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli.

Attending the Slurrp Farm’s YES Moms & Dads event, Anushka said, "There is so much pressure to be this perfect parent. But we’re not perfect, and that’s okay. We’ll complain about things, and it’s fine to admit it in front of our kids, so they know we’re flawed." Anushka also emphasised that admitting mistakes helps ease children's pressure. She added, "Imagine kids thinking, ‘My parents are like this,’ and having to live up to those expectations.”

Anushka also revealed how her social life has evolved since becoming a parent. "I can only hang out with people who do the same, and that’s very few,” she joked. “People invite us to dinner, and I’m like… you’re probably eating a snack at the time we eat dinner,” she said with a laugh, acknowledging the lifestyle shift that comes with raising children."

The Band Baaja Baaraat actress also emphasised the importance of value instilling through action, "My daughter is very young, and I don’t think I can teach her anything directly. It’s more about how we live our lives. Are we showing gratitude to others in our daily life? That’s what children learn from,” Anushka said. She believes that children pick up on their surroundings and follow what they observe. “For them to learn gratitude, they have to see you being grateful."

In the same event, she also revealed that her husband Virat Kohli and she cook for their kids, passing down family recipes to the next generation, "We had this discussion at home that if we don’t make the food our moms made at home, then we won’t be passing these recipes on to our kids. So, sometimes I cook, and sometimes my husband cooks, and we really try to replicate the way our mothers did. I cheat a little by calling my mom to ask for recipes, but it’s so important. It’s like you’re passing on something valuable to your children.” On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. She is expected to return with Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic about cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Though the movie's production is completed, the film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

Read: Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report